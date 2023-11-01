3 attacking midfielders Southampton should consider amid high-profile interest in Danish target

Southampton are said to be among the sides scouting Brondby attacking midfielder Nicolai Vallys ahead of the January window.

Southampton, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Marseille, PSV, Real Betis and Wolfsburg are all said to have watched Vallys score and provide an assist in Brondby’s 2-1 win over Nordsjaelland at the weekend. The reports emerged from Danish outlet Ekstrabladet and were relayed by Sport Witness.

The 27-year-old has been in impressive form this season, managing seven goals and two assists in 13 Superligaen games. However, given some of the other sides said to be interested in Vallys, the Saints could be wise to keep alternatives in mind.

With that said, here are three other attacking midfielders Southampton should have on their radar…

Sem Steijn – Twente FC

21-year-old attacking midfielder Steijn has been in great form for Twente this season and given how the Eredivisie is seen as a great league to recruit from by top clubs, Southampton could do well to sign Steijn before big clubs take note of his talents.

He’s already got bags of senior experience to his name, previously managing 18 goals and six assists for ADO Den Haag. A return of seven goals in 14 this season has proven he’s got what it takes to perform in the top-flight and at 21, his best years are ahead of him still.

Kwame Poku – Peterborough United

Southampton would also do well to look domestically, with Peterborough United’s Poku a player who looks destined for a future at a higher level. He can play centrally as an attacking midfielder but is equally capable out wide too.

He’s still only 22 but like Steijn, he has good experience to his name. Poku has over 150 senior appearances under his belt and has notched three goals and five assists this season.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Florent Muslija – SC Paderborn

Last but not least is Kosovo international Muslija, whose fine form in 2.Bundesliga may well catch Southampton’s eye. Playing on the left or as an attacking midfielder, the 25-year-old has seven goals and two assists in 12 games across all competitions.

His technical ability has made him a real standout for Paderborn and after an entire career in Germany, a new challenge in the Championship with Southampton could prove tempting.