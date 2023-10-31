Sunderland make swoop for goalkeeper who left Leicester City earlier this year

Sunderland have announced the signing of goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze on a deal until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sunderland’s academy has seen a whole host of players come through and find success on the senior stage. Be it with the Black Cats or elsewhere after joining other clubs, plenty of stars have developed from their ranks.

The likes of Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson are key players for the Championship side’s first-team now. The likes of Chris Rigg look set to be part of the next era of Sunderland academy stars too.

Now, it has been confirmed the Wearside outfit have made a fresh addition to their youth ranks.

As announced on the club’s official website, goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze has joined Sunderland. His deal expired at Leicester City in the summer and has been on the hunt for a new team since, now landing at the Stadium of Light.

19-year-old Chibueze pens a deal until 2024, though the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months is included.

A great place to land

After moving on from Leicester City in the summer, Chibueze has landed himself a great club to develop at. Sunderland are esteemed for their player development, be it those playing at a first-team or academy level.

Plenty of goalkeepers have come through the ranks and found success too. Current no.1 Patterson is one example, as is England and Everton star Jordan Pickford. Chibueze will be hoping to find a similar level of success as he takes the next steps in his career.

The new Sunderland youngster is a four-time England U16 international. He’s got 19 appearances in the U18 Premier League to his name and will be looking to make a step up to the Premier League 2 after making the move to the Black Cats.