Sold out: The number of Southampton fans travelling to Millwall this weekend

Southampton head to The Den to face Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Southampton head to The Den on Saturday where they’ll be looking to maintain their current positive run of form, against a managerless Millwall side.

The Saints are unbeaten in six and won 3-1 against Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City last time out, with Russell Martin’s side now in 4th place of the Championship table.

Adam Barrett is in temporary charge of Millwall. He’s overseen three games since Gary Rowett’s exit, with two draws and a loss leaving them in 18th.

And on Saturday, Southampton will be backed by a sold out away following, with 3,005 Saints fans making the trip into the capital.

Southampton and Millwall last met in 2014, in an EFL Cup game at The Den which ended in a 2-0 win for the Saints, and the last time these two met in the league was during the 2011/12 campaign.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A tough game for Southampton…

Millwall are in a bad vein of form. They’re low down in the table and without a manager too, so they’re certainly there for the taking this weekend, but at The Den, it’ll never be an easy game.

Southampton are looking stronger and stronger every week and this is a game that they’ll be expected to win if they’re to go on and challenge for promotion this season.

And with a sold out away following backing them, it’ll certainly give the players and Martin a boost as they look to steal three points off the Lions for the first time in more than a decade.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.