Sold out: The number of Middlesbrough fans heading to Plymouth Argyle this weekend

Middlesbrough head to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough fans face a six-and-a-half hour drive to the south coast on Saturday, making for a 13-hour round trip as their side take on Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth Argyle.

Michael Carrick’s Boro saw a seven-game winning streak brought to a surprising halt by Stoke City last time out, with the Potters claiming a 2-0 win at the Riverside over the weekend.

Middlesbrough remain in 10th place of the Championship table after their poor start to the campaign.

Plymouth meanwhile are down in 19th. The Green Army have been impressive this season but they’re struggling for wins, with just one in their last six league outings now.

And Saturday’s game promises to be another one, potentially made more so by the fact that Boro will be backed by a sold out away following of 1,578.

The last time Middlesbrough and Plymouth met in a competitive game was way back in 2010, with Middlesbrough winning 2-0 at Home Park.

A huge game for both sides…

Middlesbrough are within touching distance of the top six now, and with Plymouth out of form and with a sold out away following behind them, they’d have been hoping of a big win on Saturday.

Carrick’s side already have a game tonight with a trip down to the south coast to face Exeter City in the Carabao Cup and how two long-haul trips might impact on the players remains to be seen.

Middlesbrough cold name a heavily changed line up tonight in a bid to keep the players fresh for Saturday, but Boro will no doubt be keen to progress in the cup too.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.