Serie A rivals could battle for Leeds United star who is still keen on exit – Everton remain interested

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is still on Everton’s radar but they could face competition from Roma and Lazio, TEAMtalk says.

Leeds United’s young star Gnonto was at the centre of a significant transfer saga in the summer. It involved rejected bids from Everton and the Italian attempting to force a move but ultimately, Gnonto stayed put.

The closure of the transfer window has meant the situation has smoothed over somewhat inevitably in recent months but now, fresh claims have emerged in a new report from TEAMtalk.

They report that the 19-year-old is still keen to move on from Elland Road and those close to him believe a winter move is possible. As a result, summer admirers Everton remain interested, but competition could come from Italian rivals Roma and Lazio.

That said, it is added that Leeds United’s £25m asking price could prove a hurdle to any potential move away.

The saga restarts

It would have been hoped that the end of the summer transfer window spelt the end of Gnonto rumours for a little longer, but here we are. There’s no doubt that the Leeds United man is a talent bound to play at a higher level than the Championship and as an Italy international, you can understand why his eyes might be drawn to opportunities in higher leagues.

However, the summer saga wasn’t good for anyone involved. It was one of many harmful distractions to the start of Daniel Farke’s tenure and it can’t afford to become one again this winter or at any time.

It will be interesting to see if there’s a similar ending where Gnonto ends up remaining or if he does head elsewhere. There’s no doubt he can be a key asset for Leeds United in the Championship but if his situation becomes a problem again, the club may be better off cashing in.

For that to happen though, those interested will need to meet the asking price, and it seems the £25m valuation may be a little steep as it stands.