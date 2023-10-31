QPR watching over 19-year-old who left Derby County in the summer

QPR have taken the opportunity to bring Cian Kelly-Caprani in on trial, involving him in their development squad match against Cardiff City yesterday.

QPR often look to bring new talents into their academy ranks and a good way to do so is by swooping for youngsters who have been let go by other clubs. That can be done at any time in the season, rather than being confined to do so within transfer window months.

It seems the R’s are taking the opportunity to look at some more young stars at the moment too. Former West Brom youngster Sam Oluwatobi was named in the starting XI against Cardiff City on Monday with reporter Ian McCulloch confirming he is onboard as a trialist.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Today's side to face Cardiff City. 📝 pic.twitter.com/fz7Q3A4okX — QPR Academy (@QPRAcademy) October 30, 2023

On the bench was another new name in the form of Irish defender Kelly-Caprani and now, West London Sport states that he too is on trial with QPR.

Kelly-Caprani was let go by Derby County at the end of last season and has remained without a club since. He never made a first-team appearance for the Rams but was a regular for the U18s and U21s, playing in a range of positions but mainly on the left as a full-back or wing-back.

On the lookout

QPR are keeping a keen eye out for potential additions to their academy ranks and with Kelly-Caprani among those being looked at closely, it will be interesting to see if he can land a deal in West London.

It’s a period of change for the R’s after parting ways with Gareth Ainsworth. They’ve now appointed Spaniard Marti Cifuentes as their new manager, bringing him in from Swedish side Hammarby.

It will be interesting to see how involved the new boss is on an academy level. It isn’t rare for youth talents to get a shot under new management, so there will no doubt be some QPR prospects hopeful of catching his eye.