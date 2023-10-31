Liam Rosenior shares Hull City’s current stance over links with out-of-contract Swansea City man

Hull City hold ambitions of fighting it out towards the top end of the Championship table. They’ve got ambitious ownership and for that reason, there could be movement on the transfer front in the January window.

There’s plenty of time before the winter window rolls around but clubs up and down the EFL will be starting to identify problem areas and potential targets who could help address those issues.

However, it seems the Tigers aren’t that far along just yet amid links with Swansea City forward Cullen.

When quizzed on the rumours by Hull Live, Hull City boss Rosenior stated that at this moment in time, specific names haven’t been mentioned in recruitment conversations as they put together the early stages of their transfer plans. Here’s what Rosenior said when asked about Cullen:

“I don’t know where that comes from.

“So far, we’re gathering lists of players for January and we’re talking about the positions we want to strengthen in January. We haven’t even mentioned names.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

The January window

Hull City are starting to put together plans for the winter transfer window but with specific names ‘not even mentioned’ at this stage, time will tell if the rumours regarding Cullen come to anything further down the line.

The Welsh international is out of contract at the end of this season, so it’s not a surprise that speculation has started to circulate. Bristol City and Stoke City were also mentioned in the links, while Blackburn Rovers have been linked in separate reports.

Talks have taken place over a new Swansea City contract for Cullen but if a deal goes unsigned, the Welsh side could see the January window as a final chance to cash in before potentially losing him for nothing at the end of campaign.