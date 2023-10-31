Leeds United and Leicester City among top clubs eyeing 22-goal/assist Colombian star

Leeds United and Leicester City are among the sides set to scout Fluminense’s John Arias in the Copa Libertadores final, as per TEAMtalk.

Leeds United and Leicester City are both fighting for an immediate return to the Premier League. While they’re placed 3rd and 1st respectively, a sizeable 14-point gap separates them in the Championship table, with Ipswich Town sitting between them.

Now, both the Whites and the Foxes seem to have identified a similar transfer target in the form of Colombian star Arias.

TEAMtalk reports that a host of British sides are set to scout the 26-year-old in Fluminense’s Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors next weekend. West Ham, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Rangers are all expected to be in attendance to watch Arias too.

Playing on the left or right flank, Arias has chipped in with nine goals and 13 assists in 53 games over the course of the season. He’s also got 10 Colombia caps to his name, operating in more of a central role for them.

A big chance to impress

Arias has been in eye-catching form all this season but given just how big the Copa Libertadores is, this might just be the biggest game of his career. As the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City watch on too, the winger will be determined to put in a strong performance.

After spending time in Mexico in the early stages of his career, Arias returned to his native Colombia in 2017. Four years later, he moved to Brazil with Fluminense and has since notched 26 goals and 30 assists in 135 outings for the club.

A move to the Championship or Premier League would present a brand new challenge for Arias but time will tell if the initial interest in the Fluminense star develops into anything more serious in the coming weeks and months.