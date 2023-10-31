League Two star drawing admiring glances amid impressive form – Leeds United could profit

MK Dons striker Max Dean is drawing interest from other clubs amid his run of form goals in four League Two games, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

MK Dons recruited young striker Dean in January, bringing him in from Leeds United on a permanent deal. He made the move to Stadium MK to play under ex-Whites youth coach Mark Jackson but struggled to find form upon arrival.

However, the 19-year-old has found his goalscoring boots in recent weeks amid a run in the starting XI. Dean has netted four times in his last four League Two games, scoring in wins over Bradford City and Swindon Town under new boss Mike Williamson.

Overall, he has six in 12 this season and now, Dean’s form is drawing admiring glances.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports that scouts from British teams have been alerted by his goalscoring form. Interestingly though, they report that a sell-on clause is in place for Leeds United to profit from a future sale.

Finding form…

Dean’s record of 16 goals in 38 games for Leeds United’s U21s had MK Dons fans excited to see what the Ormskirk-born striker could offer upon arrival. It wasn’t a prolific start over the second half of last season but with the youngster now finding his feet and finding form in the senior game, he’s earning rave reviews.

Williamson’s Gateshead team was fantastic at controlling games and creating goalscoring chances. It proved to be perfect for current Notts County hotshot Macaulay Langstaff and Marcus Dinanga has emerged as the talisman since his exit.

For that reason, a striker like Dean could really thrive under this new management. If he can keep taking chances at his age, it won’t be long before teams from higher leagues start sniffing around and these reports could be the first of many regarding interest in Dean.