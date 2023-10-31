‘It’ll be close’ – Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool prediction ahead of the League One clash on Wednesday night.

Fleetwood Town come into their midweek clash with Fylde Coast rivals Blackpool looking to continue their push to rise out of the League One relegation zone. They’ve won three, drawn one and lost two of their last six games, leaving them 22nd in the table.

Last time out, Lee Johnson’s side secured an impressive point on the road at Barnsley, drawing 2-2.

Blackpool meanwhile suffered defeat at the weekend, losing 4-2 to Peterborough United. It means they’re now 7th, outside of the play-off spots by three points.

There have been some statement performances from the Tangerines this season but their inability to get a winning run going of late has prevented them from making serious inroads in the fight for promotion.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a trickier one to call than some might think. Fleetwood and Blackpool are fighting it out at opposite ends of the table but this hotly-contested derby match should make for an entertaining game.

“Fleetwood boast a poor home record and Blackpool’s record on the road isn’t great either. It makes it a hard game to predict, with form often going out of the window in rival games too.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Fleetwood get something from this but I do think the Tangerines will just nick it. I think they’ll have just enough firepower going forward to get the better of the tie. It’ll be close, but I’ll back Blackpool to get back on track.”

Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool prediction: 1-2

Luke Phelps

“I think this one could be quite a close game. Fleetwood come into it on the back of a couple of good results whilst Blackpool saw an unbeaten run brought to an end last time out.

“There’s certainly scope for a Fleetwood win here and I think they’ll be right up for the challenge. But Blackpool have been getting better in recent weeks and this is a good game to get a reaction from that Peterborough loss.

“I think this will be a draw.”

Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool prediction: 1-1