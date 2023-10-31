Ipswich Town vs Fulham: 5 players who could dictate the game as Town look for EFL Cup shock

Ipswich Town vs Fulham takes place in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Ipswich Town pulled off an upset against Premier League opposition in the last round of the EFL Cup and they’ll be keen to do so again on Wednesday night. Fulham are coming to Portman Road after Wolves were beaten in East Anglia earlier this season.

The Tractor Boys are in flying form, setting 2nd in the Championship. Meanwhile, Fulham are 14th in the Premier League table with 12 points to their name from 10 games.

But just who could dictate Ipswich Town vs Fulham? We take a look at five players who could be key here…

Christian Walton

This selection may catch some off guard, but Martyn Pert suggested pre-game that fit-again goalkeeper Walton will be returning against Fulham. He’ll have a tough task keeping a Premier League side quiet on his return but if he can do just that, it will go a long way to securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Andreas Pereira

When Fulham are on their game, Brazilian playmaker Pereira is usually central to their success.

He’s a real creative force for Marco Silva’s side and his dead-ball ability means that Ipswich will need to be careful with conceding unnecessary set-pieces, be it free-kicks or corners.

Leif Davis

Davis is one of the main creators for Ipswich Town and on the left-hand side, he often finds real joy. After the weekend win over Plymouth Argyle, the ex-Leeds United youngster now has a stunning eight assists to his name in 12 Championship games, from left-back.

Davis will create chances, it’s just down to the starting striker to put them home.

Joao Palhinha

If Palhinha isn’t rested, the battle between him and Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo could be key to this game. The Portuguese star is fantastic at breaking down attacks before they can get started and he’s a player on another level to the rest of the Fulham squad.

He started both EFL Cup games earlier in the season, so you would think he’ll be involved in this stern task too.

Nathan Broadhead

Last but not least is Ipswich Town talisman Broadhead, who is developing really well at Portman Road. His ability to cut in means not only the full-backs but the centre-backs and defensive midfielders will have to be on their game when up against him.

Broadhead has six goals in 11 Championship games now.