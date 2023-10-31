Ipswich Town man set to make debut in Fulham cup clash, coach says

Ipswich Town summer signing Axel Tuanzebe is set to make his debut in the EFL Cup clash against Fulham, assistant manager Martyn Pert has said.

Ipswich Town added centre-back Tuanzebe to their ranks in September, bringing him in on a free transfer. He left Manchester United in the summer and after plenty of speculation, he ended up reuniting with ex-Red Devils coach Kieran McKenna at Portman Road.

The 25-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Town as he’s been working his way back to full fitness after a spell out of the game and a back injury. But now, he’s set for a big step forward.

Speaking prior to the EFL Cup clash with Fulham on Wednesday night (as relayed by TWTD), McKenna’s no.2 Pert stated that Tuanzebe is in line for a debut. Goalkeeper Christian Walton could make a return from injury as well, with the assistant boss saying:

“They’ve been training really well for the last month.

“Axel’s obviously been in since the early part of September. Has trained really well, built that foundation there that he can get some minutes in the game.”

A big moment

After a spell without a club and a stint on the sidelines with a back injury, a return to action for Tuanzebe makes for a big moment. It’s the first time he’ll be playing at a permanent home away from Manchester United too after such a long time on the books at Old Trafford, gaining experience out on loan while also being involved in their senior plans.

He’s an exciting player to have available following his spell out and given just how highly he was touted at Manchester United, the hope will be that McKenna can get the best out of him and turn him into a real star player.

His return alongside Christian Walton makes for two big decisions for McKenna and co. They’ll be hoping they pay off too as Ipswich Town eye up a spot in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.