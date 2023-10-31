EFL’s position over Sheffield Wednesday situation emerges amid Chansiri’s wage threat and £2m demand

Sheffield Wednesday’s situation is being monitored by the EFL but they can not act unless Dejphon Chansiri’s recent threats come to action, as per The Yorkshire Post.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been at loggerheads with owner Chansiri for some time now, but things have really escalated in recent months. The back and forth between him and former boss Darren Moore hasn’t helped, nor has the dismal start to life back in the Championship.

After the weekend win over Rotherham United marked the first win of Danny Rohl’s tenure, some new optimism regarding their on-pitch prospects was restored. It came after a worrying update that they had been placed under a registration embargo on the Friday though due to HMRC debut.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, an interview with Chansiri was published in which he called on Sheffield Wednesday fans to drum up £2m to cover the HMRC debt and unpaid wages.

Unsurprisingly, many have called on the EFL to act. Now though, The Yorkshire Post reports that while they are ‘monitoring’ the situation, they can not do anything unless Chansiri’s threats come to pass.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A developing situation

The situation regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s ownership has been ongoing for some time and just when it seems things might be moving ever so slightly in the right direction, things take a turn for the worst again.

Rohl’s appointment and the moves for his coaching staff will have taken a level of investment from Chansiri and many gave him credit where credit was due. However, this latest move completely undoes everything, and fans are demanding change as soon as possible as they fear for the future of their club.

Time will tell whether or not the HMRC debt and the wages are paid but all will be hoping the entire saga can come to a clean end sooner rather than later, for the sake of the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for their Championship status and for the sake of Rohl and the players, they need as much of the focus as possible to remain on on-pitch matters.