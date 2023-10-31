‘Don’t rule out an upset’ – Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the EFL Cup clash on Wednesday night.

Chelsea come into their cup clash with Blackburn Rovers looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Brentford. Mauricio Pochettino’s side were defeated 2-0 by the Bees, leaving them 11th in the Premier League table as their struggles continue.

They’ll be hoping to find some respite in the EFL Cup having beaten AFC Wimbledon and Brighton & Hove Albion to set up a home clash against Championship opposition.

As for Blackburn Rovers, their winning run was halted by Swansea City over the weekend, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side had won three-in-a-row before the 1-0 defeat. They still sit just above the Swans in 12th place though.

In Rovers’ three EFL Cup games so far, a minimum of seven goals has been scored in every game. After beating Walsall 4-3 in the first round, they thrashed Harrogate Town 8-0 before beating second-tier rivals Cardiff City 5-2 at home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While it’s been a lively run for Blackburn Rovers, I think their EFL Cup campaign ends here. That said, this Chelsea side are a pretty feeble one, so don’t rule out an upset.

“If Tomasson’s side can play some of the attacking football we’ve seen from them in this tournament, they could cause real problems for Pochettino’s backline.

“However, even if they rotate a bit, Chelsea should have too much for Blackburn. They will be determined to bounce back from the Brentford defeat and I’ll think they’ll do just that, but Rovers could make a good fist of it.”

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 3-1

Luke Phelps

“I’m excited for this one. Chelsea are poor right now and Blackburn always love being the underdog, and with a sold out away following, we should see a really entertaining game here.

“I think Blackburn have the firepower to give Chelsea a bit of a headache. But Chelsea have so many talented players that they could rotate the whole XI and still put out a quality side.

“I think that’s what could happen tomorrow, and I think it ends in a relatively routine Chelsea win.”

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 2-0