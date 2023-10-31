‘Could be made to pay’ – Ipswich Town vs Fulham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Fulham prediction ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday.

Ipswich Town welcome Premier League Fulham to Portman Road tomorrow, in the Carabao Cup.

The Tractor Boys have already beaten Bristol Rovers, Reading, and Wolves on their way to the fourth round, whilst Fulham have had to beat Spurs and Norwich City.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have had a sublime season so far with 34 points from their opening 13 games of the season leaving them in 2nd place of the Championship table, compared to Fulham in 14th place of the Premier League table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is almost a game between two Premier League sides. Ipswich are too good for the Championship right now and we could yet see this fixture actually played in the top flight next year.

“They’ve already beaten Wolves and they’ll give Fulham a good game too. Fulham though are perhaps a tougher task than Wolves and so Town need to be on their best game.

“This should be a really interesting clash, but I think Fulham just have a bit too much Premier League quality for Ipswich, so I’ll say away win.”

Ipswich Town vs Fulham prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“While Fulham have the Premier League quality on their side, Ipswich are absolutely flying at the moment and after they beat Wolves earlier in the tournament, I think they’ll pull off another upset here.

“The midfield battle is going to be an intriguing one with Morsy and Luongo proving pivotal to their success thus far. Fulham do have problems going forward though, and Ipswich’s attacking play is just fantastic.

“I think the top-flight could be made to pay for a lack of killer instinct. I’m backing Ipswich to pull off another impressive upset.”

Ipswich Town vs Fulham prediction: 2-1