Blackburn Rovers team news: Key man set to miss Chelsea clash, says Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers take on Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers head down to the capital to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night, with Rovers taking on the London club for the first time in over a decade.

The last time these two twos met, Blackburn were a Premier League side; it came in the 2011/12 season in which Rovers were relegated from the top flight.

Rovers will be backed by a sold out away following for the trip tomorrow, but one man who won’t be involved in the playing squad is Sammie Szmodics.

The Irishman has been ruled out by Jon Dahl Tomasson, who also says that Lewis Travis will be back.

Tomasson told the club:

“Trav is back, he’ll be starting as well. Szmodics will not be involved, he’s played a lot of games, he’s our top scorer, but hopefully he will be ready for the weekend.”

Tomasson added:

“Dom Hyam misses out of course, [Sam] Gallagher, [Ryan] Hedges, [Aynsley] Pears, [Samuel] Barnes are all still out. [Semir] Telalovic played for the under-21s last night to get minute in his legs, so he will not be playing as well.”

Szmodics will be a key miss for Blackburn tomorrow; he’s scored seven goals and assisted two more in 14 league appearances so far this season.

A big miss for Blackburn…

Szmodics’ absence is a strange one and it’ll certainly give Rovers a weakened attack tomorrow night, especially with the likes of Ryan Hedges and Sam Gallagher already out.

Travis’ return is a boost, but Tomasson will know that his side are bang up against it tomorrow.

Despite Chelsea’s poor season so far, they remain a team with so much quality in the ranks, so Mauricio Pochettino could rotate his side quite heavily and still put out a world class XI.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow.