‘A smart appointment’ – Reporter shares verdict on QPR’s appointment of Marti Cifuentes

QPR have named Spanish coach Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach.

QPR have wasted no time in finding their Gareth Ainsworth replacement, bringing in Cifuentes from Swedish outfit Hammarby.

The 41-year-old has managed in the lower leagues of Spain, as well as managing at decent levels in Norway, Denmark, and most recently Sweden where he was in charge of Hammarby IF.

He won 39 of 74 games in charge if the Allsvenskan side (52.7%), but he takes charge of his first job in England; and it’s an extremely difficult job too.

QPR are in 23rd place of the Championship table. They’ve won just two of their opening 14 league games and have lost their last six, scoring just three in that time as well.

And having his say on Cifuentes’ appointment, West London Sport’s Ian McCullough posted on X:

“On paper Cifuentes looks a smart appointment but I know nothing about him – what a place to start your career in English football – Rotherham away!”

QPR travel to 22nd place Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend, before Cifuentes’ first home game in charge; Bristol City.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A huge first game…

QPR have made a swift appointment, so credit is due there. And it seems like an exciting, albeit risky appointment for the R’s given their current league position, like McCullough suggests.

And for the Spaniard, a trip to Rotherham presents his new side with one of their best chances for a win this season.

QPR have been better away from home than they have been in West London this season, and with the Millers having been beaten by bottom club Sheffield Wednesday last time out, QPR will know that they’re there for the taking.

Cifuentes doesn’t have much time to get his methods and whatnot across. But expect his style to be much different to that of Ainsworth, and with some good technical players in the side, we could see some pretty rapid changes.

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday.