3 left-backs Wigan Athletic should consider amid new link with Crystal Palace youngster

Wigan Athletic were linked with Crystal Palace youngster Tayo Adaramola over the weekend.

Wigan Athletic were said to be admirers of the left-back in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon. A move for the Crystal Palace youngster would be a loan, allowing the Latics to bolster their options on the left-hand side of defence for the rest of the season.

While there’s a while before the January window rolls around, it will be wise for the League One side to keep some alternative options in mind given the unpredictability of the transfer market. With that said, here are three other left-backs Wigan Athletic should consider…

James Morris – Watford

Morris has broken into the first-team at Watford and played 21 times for the senior team. He started in five of the first seven games of the Championship season, helping keep three clean sheets in the process.

However, the 21-year-old hasn’t made a league appearance since September now. For that reason, he could benefit from a temporary move away and with Wigan Athletic in the market for a left-back, he could be worth considering.

Saxon Earley – Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle signed Earley in January of this year but has had his involvement limited by injury. The hope is that he will be fit and ready to go again in the New Year, and at that point, a loan to find regular minutes and get back up to speed could be ideal.

He’s got experience in League One and League Two and can operate as either a full-back or wing-back.

James Furlong – Hull City

Furlong is viewed as a highly promising player but since joining Hull in the summer, he’s found no game time. He was a regular for Brighton’s U21s and found success on loan at Motherwell before, managing three assists in 16 outings.

Time will tell if he can force his way into Liam Rosenior’s side but if not, a loan could come calling. If that door opens, Wigan Athletic should look into a deal.