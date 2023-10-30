Wigan Athletic eyeing January loan swoop for Premier League man

Wigan Athletic are keen on Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola, reports Alan Nixon.

Wigan Athletic are interested in landing the youngster on loan in January for the second-half of the season. They are currently sat in 19th place in the League One table.

Adaramola, 19, spent time with Coventry City in the last campaign. He linked up with the Sky Blues in the summer but went on to play only once for Mark Robins’ side.

Reporter Nixon has now claimed on his Patreon page that the Latics want to sign him on a temporary basis as they look ahead to the next transfer window.

Wigan eye target

Wigan could see Adaramola as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Maloney’s men have endured a tough start to the new season after beginning with a points deduction. They are starting to pick up more wins now and are looking to rise up the division.

A few winter additions would help their cause and Adaramola is someone who may feel he has a point to prove after his previous loan at Coventry came to a premature end.

Joining a team in the third tier this time would boost his chances of getting regular game time as opposed to heading back into the Championship.

The full-back has been on the books at Crystal Palace since 2015 having previously been on the books at St Kevin’s Boys and St Muchta’s.

He has since risen up through the academy ranks at Selhurst Park and has been a regular for the London club at various youth levels over recent years.

Adaramola has also played three times for the Eagles’ senior side but is currently down the pecking order under Roy Hodgson, hence why he is now being linked with Wigan.