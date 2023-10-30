‘Thrilling to watch’, ‘8/10’ – Emerging Sheffield Wednesday star draws high praise for display in Rotherham United win

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a huge victory on Sunday, defeating Rotherham United to end their winless start to the season after 14 games.

Sheffield Wednesday came into the clash with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United looking for a first win of the season and a first of the Danny Rohl reign. The Owls had suffered two defeats in the German boss’ first two games, but both outings showed noticeable improvements.

The hard work paid off on Sunday too. Within 36 minutes, the hosts were 2-0 up at Hillsborough thanks to a brace from former Millers talisman Michael Smith.

Winger Anthony Musaba was central to both goals. It was his effort that was saved by Viktor Johansson before Smith tucked home the rebound for the first before squaring it to the towering striker to slot home a second.

The 22-year-old has put in some eye-catching performances since his arrival from AS Monaco and at last, his exciting efforts on the right have brought a win to fruition. Musaba drew high praise after the game too, with local outlet The Star handing him an 8/10.

On his display, reporter Alex Miller said:

“Did excellently to play a big part in both the first half goals – did he get the assist for both? – and was a pain in Millers backside throughout. He’s raw but thrilling to watch. A stellar effort. Off with 20-odd to go.”

A new star?

Upon Musaba’s arrival at Sheffield Wednesday, there was early excitement over just what he could offer. He’s one of few players who possess real flair and serious pace and at 22, he’s someone who has bright prospects for the rest of his career too.

The Dutchman looks as though he could become a real favourite at Hillsborough and after his first two Championship assists, the hope will be that he only adds to his goal contribution tally further.

Sheffield Wednesday are still bottom of the table but after a first win and the hope of success under the impressing Rohl slowly increasing, fans can hold a bit of optimism despite the ongoing issues surrounding the ownership.