‘They’ll fancy their chances’ – Lincoln City vs Oxford United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Oxford United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday.

Lincoln City welcome Oxford United to Sincil Bank on Tuesday night, with the Imps looking to go four games unbeaten under temporary boss Tom Shaw.

Since Mark Kennedy’s exit, Shaw has overseen three games, with Lincoln taking seven points from those games after a 1-1 draw away at Exeter City on Saturday left them in 8th.

Oxford meanwhile are up in 2nd place of the table but are now winless in three. The U’s drew 2-2 at home to Wycombe Wanderers in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Lincoln have looked good under Shaw. He’s unlocking more of the club’s attacking potential and they’ll fancy their chances against an Oxford side who’ve had a slight dip in form.

“But Liam Manning’s side remain a very good one and they’re more than a match for anyone in League One, so we should see an entertaining game between two good sides on Tuesday.

“I think they’ll cancel each other out though, and I think this one will end as a draw.”

Lincoln City vs Oxford United prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Oxford’s momentum has slowed somewhat and with a trip to Sincil Bank coming up, they could be in for a tough one. Lincoln City are a really tough side to play with the home faithful behind them and they’ll be keen to claim at least another point under Shaw’s caretaker management.

“It really does feel like this could go either way. Lincoln can beat anyone at home on their day but we’ve seen Oxford are capable of putting in fantastic displays this season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how this pans out but I’m going to sit on the fence and say this ends 1-1.”

Lincoln City vs Oxford United prediction: 1-1