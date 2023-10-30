Southampton among clubs keeping tabs on Danish international, Saints had scouts watching him over the weekend

Southampton are among the clubs keen on Denmark and Brondby midfielder Nicolai Vallys, reports claim.

Southampton have been credited with an interest in Vallys, 27, and it’s claimed that the Saints had officials watching him in action vs Nordsjælland in the Danish top flight yesterday.

Vallys, who made his debut for Denmark in August this year, scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Nordsjælland; his seventh goal in 13 Danish Superliga appearances so far this season.

Reports coming out of Scandinavia (via Sport Witness) have now revealed that officials from all of Southampton, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Marseille, PSV, Real Betis, and Wolfsburg watched Vallys in action yesterday.

Southampton made a number of signings in the summer, with plenty making their way out of St Mary’s as well following relegation from the Premier League.

There was also a change in manager with Russell martin coming into the club. After a shaky start, his side now sit in 4th place of the table; unbeaten in six and with four wins from those six.

Vallys to Southampton?

With so much interest in Vallys, and interest from top division sides too, it seems like Southampton won’t be one of the front-runners for his signature.

Interest from the likes of Manchester United might be a bit far-fetched. It’d obviously be an appealing move for Vallys, but realistically, a move to somewhere like Aston Villa could see him get more game time should he come to England.

Southampton shouldn’t be completely ruled out, though. A Championship move might appeal to Vallys and especially so if the Saints can maintain this current form.

The January transfer window could be pivotal in dictating where Southampton finish this season, with a trip to Millwall on the cards for this weekend.