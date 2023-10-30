Sold out: The number of Blackburn Rovers fans heading to Chelsea on Wednesday night

Blackburn Rovers head to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers face Chelsea in the fourth round of this season’s Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side having so far beaten Walsall, Harrogate Town, and Cardiff City in the competition.

Chelsea meanwhile have beaten AFC Wimbledon and Brighton on their way to this stage of the cup and face Blackburn Rovers for the first time in more than 10 years.

Last time the two teams met was in the 2011/12 Premier League season. Rovers were relegated that year and lost 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Yakubu on the scoresheet for Rovers that day.

And for Wednesday’s trip to the capital, Blackburn will be backed by a full away following, with the club previously announcing that 3,065 Rovers fans will be in attendance on the night.

In the Championship this season, Rovers have taken 19 points from their opening 14 games to find themselves in 12th place of the table, whilst Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Brentford on Saturday to now find themselves in 11th place of the Premier League table.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A tough, but winnable outing…

Blackburn will definitely be the underdogs in this one. But Chelsea are struggling and so Rovers will certainly fancy their chances of an upset, and a sold out away following will certainly help towards that.

Chelsea have been poor this season but expect them to field a strong XI as they look for success in the cup. Though Rovers will also want to extend their cup run, with Tomasson’s men having done well in this competition so far.

Both teams have a quick turnaround from the weekend just gone, and both have important fixtures coming up after this one as well.

But expect a close-fought game with a win for both sides being very possible.