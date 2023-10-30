Significant development emerges regarding Paul Warne’s Derby County job security

Derby County retain ‘total belief’ in manager Paul Warne amid growing criticism from supporters, as per Derbyshire Live.

Derby County narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs last season. It was a big blow for the Rams and heading into this season, the aim would’ve been to fight it out for promotion again.

However, they’ve struggled in a big way this season and performances have been poor. Amid a tricky run of form, they’ve dropped to 9th in the table and pressure has been growing on manager Warne from supporters.

Some believe the time has come to make a change but now, a big development from Derbyshire Live suggests the club hierarchy will not be taking action any time soon.

It is reported that Derby County maintain ‘total belief’ in Warne and no knee-jerk reactions will be made to change boss. He will be backed by owner David Clowes in January, whose primary focus is keeping the club stable after some challenging years.

A big decision

With clubs up and down the EFL taking action in recent weeks, the decision to stick by Warne is a big one from Derby County. There’s no doubting the stature of the club and given how long the Rams spent in the Championship, the aim will be to get back there as soon as possible.

That didn’t come to fruition last year, so amid poor form and underwhelming displays, it’s not a surprise Warne and his squad have come under fire in the early stages of this campaign.

However, Derby will be standing by the boss. The plan to back him well in the winter suggests they’ve got no intention of taking action in the coming months either, so hopefully Warne and co can get a run going to revive their ambitions of a Championship return.