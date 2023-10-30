‘Should be light work’ – Exeter City vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Exeter City vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Exeter City have beaten Crawley Town, Stevenage and Luton Town to progress to this stage in the competition but Gary Caldwell’s side are now on a dreadful run of form.

Prior to a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at the weekend, the Grecians had lost six League One games in a row. As a result, they’re down in 17th in the table, a long way away from the heights they found themselves at in the early days of the campaign.

Middlesbrough have experienced almost the complete opposite. After a dismal start, Boro went on a run of six consecutive wins, although their streak was halted with a 2-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Championship outfit have overcome Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City to get to the fourth round.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Middlesbrough might have seen their winning run halted at the weekend, but this should be light work for them. Exeter have really struggled in recent weeks and despite the fact they’ve shown they can pull off a surprise, my hopes aren’t too high.

“If the hosts can keep Boro at bay for a good spell at the start of the game and get the home fans into the tie, it could get tricky for the visitors.

“However, I think Middlesbrough will have just too much. Their quality should shine through in this one.”

Exeter City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 0-3

Luke Phelps

“The Carabao Cup gave Boro a very important win earlier in the season. And after a surprise defeat vs Stoke City over the weekend, I think Carrick will use the cup to get a reaction from his players once again.

“Exeter are a decent team but I don’t think they’re a match for Middlesbrough, who’ll be able to rotate their side tonight and still put out what would be a very strong Championship outfit.

“I’ll back Boro for a routine win.”

Exeter City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 0-2