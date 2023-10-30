QPR manager: Who should replace Gareth Ainsworth is clear and obvious – Opinion

QPR are without a manager after sacking Gareth Ainsworth yesterday.

QPR gave one of their better performances of the season when they lost 2-1 at home to league leaders Leicester City on Saturday, with the R’s well in the game before Andre Dozzell’s red card in the second half.

But despite the performance, another defeat leaves the R’s in 23rd place of the table and with just two wins to their name after the opening 14 games of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Ainsworth’s exit was inevitable and QPR need to get this next appointment right. Though for whoever comes in, keeping the club in the Championship is going to be difficult.

One person who could be the perfect fit for QPR right now though is Neil Warnock.

The former R’s boss was most recently with Huddersfield Town where last season he pulled off an incredible achievement to eventually keep the Terriers in the Championship.

And he’ll no doubt be in the thinking of the QPR board who need a similar miracle to stay in the second tier this season.

Warnock the right man for QPR?

Warnock is a QPR legend. But it’s been a long time since he was manager and it’s a much different state of affairs to when he was first in charge.

But, given his recent spell with Huddersfield, it seems like he’s the perfect man to get QPR out of this mess.

He’ll obviously bring a lot of passion to a club he has an affinity with and he’s arguably the most experienced manager at getting teams out of situations like this.

It could be his toughest gig to date, but many QPR fans believe that they have a team capable of securing survival this season; they just need better guidance.

QPR return to action vs Rotherham United this weekend in what is a huge game for the club.