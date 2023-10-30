QPR casting eyes over former West Brom talent

QPR have brought former West Brom youngster Sam Oluwatobi in on trial, starting him for the development squad’s game against Cardiff City.

QPR are a team preparing to transition into new management after parting ways with Gareth Ainsworth. It remains to be seen just who takes the helm at Loftus Road, but while the search for a new boss goes on, it is business as usual for the development squad.

They’re in action against Cardiff City’s youngsters today and a new name appeared on the team sheet ahead of the tie.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Today's side to face Cardiff City. 📝 pic.twitter.com/fz7Q3A4okX — QPR Academy (@QPRAcademy) October 30, 2023

The QPR academy X account named Sam Oluwatobi among the starters and as confirmed by reporter Ian McCullough, the youngster is indeed a trialist for the R’s. He made a swift impact on the game too, netting at the back post to put the young QPR side 1-0 up.

1-0 QPR – nice move resulting in trialist Sam Oluwatobi, formerly of West Brom, side-footing home at the back post — Ian McCullough (@IanMac08) October 30, 2023

Oluwatobi is currently without a team after his departure from Championship rivals West Brom in the summer. With the Baggies, he had played 20 times for the U18s, chipping in with a goal and an assist in the process. He also made one appearance for the club’s U21s in the Premier League 2.

A potential addition

Time will tell if Oluwatobi can do enough to earn himself a deal with QPR. He certainly looks to have made a good start to his bid to do so after netting the opening goal against Cardiff City.

Around this time of year, opportunities often arise for players like Oluwatobi to go for trials. Many academy players have been snapped up after exits in the summer and with teams like QPR always looking to bring in fresh talents, chances do come for youngsters to impress.

His time in a good academy like West Brom’s will set him up well for the next step in his career but time will tell if he makes that next move with the R’s.