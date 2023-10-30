Plymouth boss singles out Ipswich Town man who was causing his side ‘a problem’ on Saturday

Plymouth Argyle lost 3-2 away at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle headed to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday, in a battle between last season’s automatically promoted sides in League One.

Ipswich have started very brightly this season, but it was Plymouth who took an early lead on Saturday, with Morgan Whittaker finding the back of the net after seven minutes.

A Bali Mumba own goal levelled things on the cusp on half-time, with George Hirst then putting Ipswich in front soon after the break.

Marcus Harness added a third late on with Joe Edwards scoring a consolation for Plymouth in the final minutes.

It was a good game and a good performance from both sides with Plymouth perhaps unlucky to come away from it with nothing.

And Argyle boss Steve Schumacher echoed that in his post-match comments, whilst also singling out Ipswich Town man Nathan Broadhead, suggesting that the Welshman was a key player for Ipswich on the day.

Speaking to the club, Schumacher said of the 25-year-old:

“It was hard to defend against Ipswich. We had to slightly adjust our press, what we were doing, because [Nathan] Broadhead was causing us a problem. The players adapted to that.”

A key player for Ipswich Town…

Broadhead has been in the Football League scene for a few seasons now. His ability has always been clear but injury has often hampered him.

Though he’s managed to stay injury-free this season and he’s performing very well, with six goals to his name in the opening 11 games of the season.

He’s a very bright and energetic player who will always cause opposition’s problems, and boss Kieran McKenna will just be hoping that he can maintain his fitness and performance levels throughout the campaign.

Up next for Ipswich is a home game vs Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.