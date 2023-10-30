Millwall manager latest: Lions keen on 50-year-old but could turn to ex-Championship boss instead

Millwall remain without a manager after parting ways with Gary Rowett earlier in the month.

Millwall and Rowett parted ways after a four-year spell in charge, with the Lions failing to achieve a top six finish under his guidance.

But Rowett leaves behind him a team of good players and with some fresh ideas and what not, there’s a sense that Millwall could quickly become a play-off side.

And one name being linked with The Den vacancy is former Lions player Kevin Muscat. The 50-year-old is currently managing Japanese top tier side Yokohama F. Marinos and has previously had success with Australian outfit Melbourne Victory.

The latest on this front comes from Alan Nixon who revealed on Patreon yesterday that ‘Millwall are pushing the boat out for Muscat’ but that it would ‘take some persuading’, as he’s in talks over a new deal with his current club.

Nixon also adds that Millwall could turn to former QPR and Rangers boss Michael Beale if a move for Muscat fails; last season Beale left QPR for Rangers after just five months in charge, but he lasted less than a year at Ibrox.

Adam Barrett is in temporary charge of Millwall, who drew 2-2 at Watford on Saturday and now find themselves in 18th place of the Championship table.

Who next for Millwall?

Millwall clearly fancy Muscat, though it seems like a move for him has a few obstacles.

Beale would be a much easier appointment given his availability, though whether or not his stock has dropped after his Rangers tenure came to an end remains to be seen.

He’s had very little Championship experience though he did very well with QPR, and he has more Championship experience than Muscat whose only managerial experience in Europe was a brief spell with Belgian side Sint-Truiden in 2020.

There’s certainly options for Millwall. The board though, whilst keen to find the right man, will want to find someone quick in a bid to get their season back on track.