Millwall candidate set for second interview this week – Eustace, Beale under consideration

Millwall are set to interview Kevin Muscat for a second time this week as they ramp up their search for Gary Rowett’s replacement, as per the Evening Standard.

Millwall’s search for a new manager has been ongoing for a couple of weeks now. The Lions have been taking their time in their hunt for a long-term Rowett replacement, entrusting Adam Barrett with the job on a caretaker basis for the time being.

Plenty of names have been linked with a move to The Den and among those mentioned most is Australian boss Muscat. The 50-year-old played for the club from 2003 to 2005 and has seen his stock rise amid an impressive stint in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos.

Now, a fresh update has emerged in a new report from the Evening Standard.

They state that with Millwall pickup up their hunt for a new boss, candidate Muscat is poised for a second interview this week. It comes after reporter Alan Nixon said on his Patreon over the weekend that the Lions were ‘pushing the boat out’ for the Australian.

John Eustace and Michael Beale are both in the club’s thinking too. Caretaker Barrett has put himself forward for consideration as well.

Rowett’s replacement

In Rowett and Neil Harris, the last two Millwall managers have been long-serving ones. For that reason, it’s important that whoever comes in next is the right person for the job as they look to build on the work done in the previous tenure.

A Championship play-off spot just eluded the Lions last season but regardless of who comes in, the hope will be that they will be able to go one further during their tenure.

Muscat is a popular figure among fans and given his growing reputation as a coach overseas, he could be an exciting appointment. In Eustace and Beale though, Millwall have a few options available that could prove to be impressive replacements for Rowett.