‘It’s just not sticking’ – Derby County vs Northampton Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Northampton Town prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday.

Derby County welcome Northampton Town to Pride Park tomorrow night, with the Rams looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat away at Stevenage over the weekend.

Paul Warne’s side have had a stop start season so far and currently sit in 9th place of the League One table, with 21 points to their name, compared to Northampton down in 20th with 14 points.

The Cobblers are winless in four now, losing 2-1 against managerless Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s just not sticking for Derby this season. They seem to take a step forward but then take another back, and pressure will linger over Warne for as long as this inconsistency goes on.

“Northampton have struggled so far, but they remain a team who can compete in this league and a couple of wins will push them right up the table.

“But in front of their home crowd, and with the pressure on, I think Derby will manage to nick a narrow, but important win.”

Derby County vs Northampton Town prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“It’ll be interesting to see how Northampton fare after losing no.2 Calderwood. He’s such an experienced coach and losing anyone of his pedigree will be a blow.

“Derby are a team in dire need of a winning run. Confidence is low in Warne and anger from supporters isn’t waning.

“These are the games the Rams should be winning but in their current form, I think it’ll be more dropped points. The Cobblers aren’t the best on the road but with Derby struggling as they are, I reckon they’ll nick a good point here.”

Derby County vs Northampton Town prediction: 1-1