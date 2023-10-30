Huddersfield Town set for decision over prolific 22-year-old trialist after Aston Villa release

Huddersfield Town are set to make a decision over striker DJ Sturridge amid his impressive trial with the club, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Huddersfield Town haven’t had the easiest season to date. Since Neil Warnock’s exit, the Terriers have won just one game. As a result, Darren Moore’s side are placed 21st in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

The hope will be that some winter additions can increase their chances of pushing up the table under Moore but it could be that a new face comes in before then.

Huddersfield Town have been keeping tabs on 22-year-old free agent Sturridge recently. He left Aston Villa at the end of last season and has remained without a team since, though the Terriers could offer him a route back into the game.

Now, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Championship side are set to decide on Sturridge’s fate. He’s impressed in his trial with Town, netting three in two for the B team in his bid to catch the eye.

Sturridge inbound?

Sturridge’s return of three goals in two games for Huddersfield Town’s second-string side should go a long way in his bid to land a deal. Whether he’s done enough to earn a deal, only time will tell.

He managed two goals and two assists in seven outings in the U18s Premier League and also managed 10 outings for the Villa U23s in the Premier League 2. He only returned one assist in those appearances though, not showing enough to land an extension with Villa.

The Terriers’ B team setup means they’re often looking to add new talents to their ranks, supplying the first-team with some new prospects in the process.