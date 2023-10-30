Grimsby Town manager latest: Non-league boss tipped, ex-EFL boss among contenders

Grimsby Town are without a manager after parting ways with Paul Hurst over the weekend.

Grimsby Town are on the lookout for a new manager, after Hurst left following a fourth-straight defeat in League Two.

The Mariners lost 1-0 at Doncaster Rovers and now find themselves in 21st place of the League Two table and with just two points separating them and the relegation zone.

And over the weekend, journalist Darren Witcoop revealed on X that Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson will likely be in the thought process at Grimsby Town, and that David Artell is also an early contender.

Witcoop said:

“Expect Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson to be very much high up in the thoughts at Grimsby Town. Impressed at National League level. Ex-Crewe boss David Artell also among the early contenders to replace Paul Hurst.”

Parkinson has been in charge of Altrincham since 2017. The club have won two promotions in that time and have been a National League side for the past three-and-a half seasons now.

Artell meanwhile is out of work after leaving Crewe Alexandra last year. The former centre-back was with Crewe for five years, winning promotion from League Two in 2020.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Who next for Grimsby Town?

Grimsby are in danger of dropping out of the Football League. But who they’ll look to appoint remains to be seen.

Parkinson might be a better bet if Grimsby were relegated, given his experience of earning promotion in the non-league, whilst Artell might be a better bet for the here and now.

He’s more experienced in the Football League and he could be the ideal man to steady the ship.

Expect there to be other names in contention though. The Grimsby job will be an attractive one for a lot of coaches out there and so the club won’t be short of interest.

Up next for the Mariners is a trip to Slough in the FA Cup this weekend.