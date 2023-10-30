Coventry City vs West Brom: 5 players who could dictate the game tonight

Coventry City vs West Brom takes place in the Championship tonight.

Coventry City vs West Brom sees two sides in contrasting forms pit against one another. The Sky Blues are down in 20th place after back-to-back Championship defeats while the Baggies have impressed despite injury problems, leaving them 8th in the table.

The hosts have just three wins to their name in 13 second-tier games and will be determined to bounce back from a dismal 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United in their previous outing. As for the visitors, they beat QPR 2-0, who had been reduced to 10 men after Jimmy Dunne’s sending off.

Now, ahead of tonight’s game, we look at five players who could dictate Coventry City vs West Brom…

Grady Diangana

With captain Jed Wallace struggling for form, Diangana could have a big part to play for West Brom tonight. His ability to conjure up a shooting opportunity for himself or someone else out of nowhere makes him a constant danger and he could find joy out wide against Coventry City.

Callum O’Hare

Perhaps a bold suggestion given he only just returned from his long-term injury off the bench last time out, but O’Hare has the ability to have an impact on a game no matter how long he’s on the pitch.

Even if he only makes a short appearance for Coventry City while he gets back up to speed, as long as he’s on the pitch he could produce something to turn a game around.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

John Swift’s absence means Thomas-Asante will be the main goal threat for Carlos Corberan’s side. Through the middle or drifting into the channels, the former Salford City star offers opposition defenders a headache and he’ll be determined to get on a goalscoring run after netting against QPR.

Ben Sheaf

Sheaf’s range of passing makes him a constant issue, dictating play for Coventry City. He and Josh Eccles are the go-to pairing for Mark Robins’ side and if he can enjoy a good game, it could go a long way to picking up a vital result for the Sky Blues.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley has performed well on his return to the side and his leadership and experience is crucial at the moment. West Brom are being ravaged by injuries and a composed head like Bartley can help keep the squad settled, especially with plenty of academy players involved at the moment.

Coventry City vs West Brom kicks off at 20:00 tonight and will be available to watch on Sky Sports.