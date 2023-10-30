Bristol City manager latest: Reporter names the 3 managers who are top of Robins’ wish list

Bristol City are without a manager after parting ways with Nigel Pearson yesterday.

Bristol City sacked Pearson following defeat vs Cardiff City in the Severnside derby, with the Robins in 15th place of the Championship table after the opening 14 games of the season.

The 60-year-old spent little over a year-and-a-half at Ashton Gate. He oversaw 131 total games and won 42 (32.06%) of them, but leaves behind a Bristol City side in relatively good shape.

There’s a sense that a new manager with new ideas could elevate this current set of players to the next level, and already it seems like the Robins have three standout candidates; John Eustace, Gary Rowett, and Nathan Jones.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett posted on X yesterday, saying:

“John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones are top of #BristolCity list of candidates to replace Nigel Pearson, I’ve been told. City’s bosses want to move quickly, and already have a shortlist, with those 3 out-of-work managers top of those they want to talk to.”

Both Eustace and Rowett are newly-available after recently being let go by Birmingham City and Millwall respectively, whilst former Luton Town boss Jones has been out of work since leaving Southampton in February this year.

Who next for Bristol City?

The Bristol City opening will be an attractive one for a lot of managers out there. Pearson leaves behind him a good set of players and a side that has the potential to become top six challengers this season.

The Robins want to move quickly, as per Dorsett, but they could have a race on their hands with other clubs in the Championship currently looking for a new manager as well.

The three aforementioned managers are proven Championship bosses and all could be viable options, and all could be interested.

Though which of the three might be the best bet remains to be seen.