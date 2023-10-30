Birmingham City boss Rooney fancies free agent striker with 176 career goals to his name

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney is an admirer of free agent striker Josef Martinez, reports Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City could look at the free agent market in the coming weeks, with Nixon linking Blues with a move for Martinez following his release from Inter Miami.

The Venezuelan made his name with Atlanta United in the MLS where in 158 total games he scored an impressive 111 goals, with 176 career goals to his name at club level for the likes of Atlanta, Torino, Young Boys and more.

Nixon says that Luton Town are keeping an eye on his situation after he was let go by David Beckham’s Inter Miami, and that the 30-year-old is also in talks with Brazilian outfit Internacional.

But it’s also said that Rooney is a keen admirer of Martinez’s, with a move to England depending on personal terms.

Birmingham City have now played three games under Rooney, and all three have ended in defeat; Blues lost 3-1 at Southampton on Saturday and now sit in 14th place of the Championship table compared to 6th when Rooney took charge.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Birmingham City in for Martinez…

Blues were showcasing some decent attacking intent before Rooney took charge. Under John Eustace, Birmingham City put three past West Brom and just a couple of weeks after that, they seem a completely different side.

In Rooney’s three games in charge, Blues have scored just once. It seems like Rooney could do with some more attacking firepower to get his methods across and Martinez could be a viable option on the free agent market.

It’d obviously be a risk given the fact that he’s never played in England before. But his record speaks for itself, and interest from Premier League Luton should tell us that Martinez is a player with potential to succeed in England.

Birmingham City are next in action against Ipswich Town this weekend.