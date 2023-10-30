‘A very good offer’ – Southampton swoop for League One club’s assistant manager

Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Colin Calderwood as first-team coach, bringing him in from Northampton Town.

Southampton boss Russell Martin set about changing the coaching and playing staff at St. Mary’s upon his summer arrival. In recent months, the setup has settled somewhat, allowing Martin to really implement his coaching style and philosophy.

However, a new arrival to the coaching team has been confirmed, with Southampton swooping on an EFL rival to make a fresh addition.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Saints have brought in the experienced Colin Calderwood as a new first-team coach. He comes in from League One side Northampton Town, where he was assistant to boss Jon Brady.

Calderwood brings heaps of pedigree with him. He’s held managerial roles with Northampton Town, Nottingham Forest, Hibernian and Cambridge United while working as a no.2 with Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Aston Villa and more.

His exit from the Cobblers comes as a blow to the club but upon the announcement, chairman Kelvin Thomas said ‘a very good offer’ had been made to Calderwood. The League One outfit also understand the appeal of moving to a club with Premier League ambitions.

An experienced head

While still a young manager, Martin has a good amount of experience to his name in the dugout. However, Southampton’s move for Calderwood sees them add a real wealth of experience to their coaching team.

The 58-year-old Scot has worked as the no.1, so he’ll have the understanding of the decisions Martin has to make on a day-to-day basis. On the training pitch, his sheer pedigree will be of great value to the Saints boss and the fellow backroom team too.

Southampton sit 4th in the Championship table and have some big ground to make up in the fight for automatic promotion. They’re already 10 points behind Ipswich Town and a further 15 away from leaders Leicester City.