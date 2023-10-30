‘A much-needed boost’ – Wigan Athletic vs Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wigan Athletic vs Charlton Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Wigan Athletic come into this one with plenty of momentum behind them. After a tough run, the Latics have now won three consecutive League One games, lifting themselves out of the relegation zone and into 19th place.

If it wasn’t for their eight-point deduction for breach of financial regulations, Shaun Maloney’s side would be knocking on the doors of the play-offs in 9th.

As for Charlton Athletic, their seven-game unbeaten run to the start of Michael Appleton’s tenure has turned into a two-loss skid. They fell to defeat against an impressive Ipswich Town before a 2-0 home loss to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Nonetheless, the Addicks will have eyes on a win here as they look to rise from 15th in the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Charlton found their feet under Appleton pretty quickly but a couple of losses to tough sides have slowed their momentum somewhat, and with the wind in Wigan’s sails, it could be another tricky game for the visitors.

“Three consecutive 2-0 wins for the Latics including one over Oxford United makes for an impressive run of form. They’ll have the home backing for this one too and with Charlton winless on the road, I think I’m going for a home win.

“This run has been a much-needed boost for Wigan and I’ll back them to continue it here.”

Wigan Athletic vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Luke Phelps

“Just when it looked like Charlton were about to really push up the table, a couple of defeats leaves them in the bottom half, and with another uphill challenge in this game.

“Wigan have been inconsistent themselves but they’re finding form again as they look to mount a push up the third tier table.

“Both teams have the players necessary to win this one and I think the fans could be in for a really entertaining game of football here. I’ll say draw.”

Wigan Athletic vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 2-2