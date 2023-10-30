‘A huge game with high stakes’ – Mansfield Town vs Port Vale prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Mansfield Town vs Port Vale prediction ahead of the EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Mansfield Town come into their midweek cup clash with Port Vale looking to extend their remarkable run even further. Nigel Clough’s side are yet to lose a single game across all competitions and have now won three in a row in League Two.

The Stags progressed to this stage of the EFL Cup thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout win over Peterborough United in the third round. They currently sit 4th in the league table.

Port Vale meanwhile have seen their promising start fade away. They’re on a run of seven without a win in League One but will be hoping for some respite in their cup tie.

The Valiants beat Mansfield’s League Two rivals Crewe Alexandra and Sutton United in the last two rounds and will be keen to dispatch of another fourth-tier opponent here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Port Vale are the higher league side, I can’t help but feel it’ll be Mansfield Town who progress here. They’re on a remarkable run and with the Valiants struggling, I think that’ll show here.

“Whoever wins here will be in with a chance of playing a big opponent in the next round. For that reason, this is a huge game with high stakes for both teams and neither will be keen to fall just short at this stage.

“Vale can cause problems as the League One team but with in this form and with the home crowd behind them, I’m going for a Mansfield win.”

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“Mansfield are in a very good place right now. They’re flying in League Two and seemingly getting better and more confident each weekend.

“Port Vale are staying afloat in League One, but nothing more. They’ve had some decent wins in the league this season but I don’t think they’ll spring up too many more surprises.

“This should be a decent game but I’ll have to back the in form Mansfield for a win as well.”

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale prediction: 1-0