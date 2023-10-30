‘5/10’, ‘Rinsed’ – Rooney left unimpressed by this Birmingham City man during Southampton defeat

Birmingham City suffered a 3-1 defeat away at Southampton in the Championship on Saturday.

Birmingham City have now played three games under Rooney and have lost all three.

Blues headed down to Southampton on Saturday after opening defeats vs Middlesbrough and Hull City for Rooney, and Blues conceded twice in the first 22 minutes on their way to a 3-1 defeat.

The club now sits in 14th place of the Championship table. It’s been an unimpressive start to life at Birmingham City for Rooney, and one player who was equally as unimpressive vs Southampton was Manny Longelo.

The left-back struggled on the day, coming under scrutiny from fans online and seemingly leaving Rooney with a few concerns too.

Birmingham Live rated Longelo’s performance a 5/10 on Saturday, with journalist Alex Dicken adding:

“Longelo was rinsed by Walker-Peters, who is Premier League player in all but name. The Blues left-back couldn’t stop the overloads down his side. He could have used the ball better and some of his passes didn’t go down well with Rooney on the touchline.”

Longelo has started the last six outings for Blues having now featured 12 times in the Championship this season; his first full season at the club.

Tough times for Rooney and Birmingham City…

After sitting in 6th before Rooney came in, Birmingham City are now just four points ahead of Huddersfield Town in 21st.

There is however only five points between Blues are 6th place Hull, but it’s already looking like a very uphill task for Rooney at St Andrew’s, with the club’s decision to sack Eustace currently looking like a poor one.

And it doesn’t help Rooney’s cause when Longelo is putting in such a poor performance. Few Blues players covered themselves in glory on Saturday but Longelo was particularly poor, and it could give Rooney a decision to make vs Ipswich Town this weekend.

The one kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.