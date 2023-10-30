41-year-old Spanish manager in contention for QPR job, reporter claims

QPR have identified Hammarby manager Marti Cifuentes as a contender for their vacant managerial post, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

QPR are on the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Gareth Ainsworth over the weekend. The R’s just about scraped Championship survival under the former Wycombe Wanderers boss last season but after a dismal start to the new campaign, his position become untenable.

The search for a new boss is underway as a result and plenty of names have already been linked. Neil Warnock has been mentioned as a candidate as the R’s prepare for a relegation fight but now, a new name has emerged.

Reporter Mike McGrath has said on Twitter that Spaniard Marti Cifuentes is a contender for the post.

The 41-year-old is currently in charge of Swedish side Hammarby, who he led to the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Spanish coach Martí Cifuentes is a contender for the #QPR job. Has impressed at Hammarby in Sweden where he has led his club to European football.

As reported by @JBurtTelegraph the club have targeted Neil Warnock during their recruitment process in the last days — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 30, 2023

Cifuentues started out as a youth coach, holding roles with Ajax and Millwall in the early days of his career in the dugout. Since then, he’s worked in Spain and Scandinavia as a manager, earning a growing reputation for his work.

A left field link…

Most of the names linked with the QPR job have been domestically based managers with experience of the EFL, so the Cifuentes rumour certainly marks a change in direction. Time will tell if anything comes of the rumour though with it still very much the early days of the club’s search for a new boss.

Whoever comes in, you feel they have to have a quick impact. The R’s are 23rd in the Championship table with six points separating them and safety at this early stage.

Cifuentes has done a great job with Hammarby and would certainly be an eye-catching appointment. If it were to arise, the chance to manage in England could be an attractive one, but he’s coaching European football in Sweden so a move to a club battling relegation could be a big risk.