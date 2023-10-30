3 managers Bristol City should consider after Nigel Pearson’s exit

Bristol City have parted company with Nigel Pearson, as announced on their official club website.

Bristol City are now in the hunt for a new manager. They are currently sat in 15th place in the Championship table.

The Robins are five points off the play-offs. They were beaten 1-0 at home by Ipswich Town last time out and have Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate up next.

In the meantime, here is a look at three candidates they should consider…

John Eustace

Birmingham City cut ties with him earlier this month and replaced him with Wayne Rooney. The 43-year-old is now available and will be carefully weighing up his next move in the game.

Eustace took over the Blues in July last year and did a steady job with the Midlands outfit in the second tier. He has also coached at Kidderminster Harriers, QPR and with the Republic of Ireland national team set-up in the past.

Nathan Jones

The Welshman has had two separate stints at Luton Town in the past and did an impressive job at Kenilworth Road both times. However, his time away from the Hatters haven’t worked out at Stoke City and more recently Southampton.

He was sacked by the Saints in February after a poor run of form. Jones may now feel he has a point to prove in the game and is an option for Bristol City as they search for a replacement for Pearson.

Gary Rowett

His time with Millwall came to an end recently after four years. He is an experienced coach at Championship level and could see the Robins’ vacancy as an opportunity to jump straight back into the dugout following his exit from The Den.

Rowett’s Lions side narrowly missed out on the top six in the last campaign. The 49-year-old has also been at Burton Albion, Birmingham, Derby County and Stoke City.