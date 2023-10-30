3 Josef Martinez alternatives Birmingham City should consider amid new transfer link

Birmingham City were among those said to be interested in Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez in new reports over the weekend.

Birmingham City hold ambitions of kicking on under Wayne Rooney’s management and after their summer takeover, the club hierarchy may well back their new boss in the January window. One eye-catching link to have emerged is with Josef Martinez, with the Blues linked alongside Luton Town on Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Martinez will be available for nothing as his Inter Miami deal winds down but regardless of that, it would certainly be a statement signing.

It could be wise to keep some potential alternatives in mind though. So with that said, here are three other options Birmingham City should consider…

Corey Baird

Like Martinez, Baird is an MLS striker out of contract at the end of this season. But, at 27, he’s a bit younger than 30-year-old Martinez.

He’s notched 13 goals and eight assists in 44 games across all competitions for Houston Dynamo this season and as an option soon the wings or through the middle, Baird could prove to be a clever addition.

Tyrese Campbell

Campbell has had injury problems which could make him a frowned-upon option. However, he’s also a player touted for bigger things, which could also make him an ambitious suggestion given that he plays for a Championship rival in Stoke City.

That said, Birmingham City are a club looking upwards and a move for a player like Campbell would be an eye-catching one. When fit, he’s a real danger and could develop into a real star for the Blues.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Julian Carranza

Argentinian striker Carranza is another MLS player that Rooney will likely be aware of. His deal isn’t up this year but in 2024 instead, as is the aforementioned Campbell.

At 23, Carranza still has his prime ahead of him and with 18 goals and 13 assists in 44 games, he’s been in fantastic form this year. You can’t help but think bigger things might await the striker but given Birmingham City’s ambition and the pull of manager Rooney, it could be one worth looking into.