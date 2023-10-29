3 managers Grimsby Town should consider after Paul Hurst’s exit

Grimsby Town have parted company with Paul Hurst, as announced by their official club website.

Grimsby Town are now in the hunt for a new manager. They are currently sat in 21st position in the League Two table.

The Mariners were beaten 1-0 at home by Doncaster Rovers this weekend. Next up is an away trip to Slough Town in the FA Cup next Saturday.

Here is a look at three candidates they should consider for their vacant position…

Danny Cowley

He has been available since being dismissed by Portsmouth earlier this year. The 45-year-old guided Lincoln City from the National League to League One during his time at the LNER Stadium.

His most recent jobs at Huddersfield Town and Pompey haven’t worked out and a switch to Grimsby now could be an opportunity for him to get his managerial career back on track.

David Artell

The former Gilbraltar international got Crewe Alexandra promoted from the fourth tier back in 2020. He won Manager of the Season in the same year.

Artell cut ties with the Railwaymen in April after just over five years in charge of the Cheshire outfit. He won 36.5% of games in charge of the Alex and has been weighing up his next move in the game over recent months.

Phil Parkinson

He has done an impressive job at Altrincham and should be looked at by Grimsby. The ex-Nantwich Town man has been in his current role since 2017 and is looking to guide Alty to promotion to the Football League this term against the odds.

His side are 5th in the table and have picked up 29 points from 17 games. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see other clubs show an interest in their manager down the line.