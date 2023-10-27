Winger’s injury being managed: Leeds United team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town

The latest Leeds United team news as Daniel Farke’s side gear up to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow.

Leeds United come into their clash with Huddersfield Town looking to get back on track after a disappointing midweek defeat to Stoke City. The Potters won 1-0, with Patrick Bamford missing a second-half penalty for the Whites.

It snapped a three-game winning streak for Daniel Farke’s side. However, they still sit 3rd in the Championship table, though they’re now a hefty nine points away from the automatic promotion spots, with 2nd placed Ipswich Town boasting a game in hand too.

As for Huddersfield Town, they fell to a concerning 4-0 loss at home to Cardiff City. Things haven’t gone too smoothly for Darren Moore just yet, leaving the Terriers 21st in the Championship.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of the game, manager Farke provided all the Leeds United team news, as relayed by Leeds Live.

In-form winger Crysencio Summerville is continuing to contend with a shoulder injury but it isn’t keeping him sidelined. The Whites are instead managing his game time and taking the necessary precautions to keep him fit amid his impressive performances.

Otherwise, Farke said that it could be a largely similar squad to the one that faced Stoke City.

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Gray

Rodon

Struijk

Byram

Ampadu

Kamara

James

Piroe

Summerville

Rutter

It seems a matter of time before Archie Gray gets a rest but with him continuing to play an ever-present, it’s hard to call when he’ll be given a rest. For that reason, the backline could remain unchanged.

In midfield, Glen Kamara may well return in Ilia Gruev’s place after being rested in the week. Summerville was only deployed off the bench in the week so he could start again, and Dan James could return while Jaidon Anthony drops to the bench.