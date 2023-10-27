‘The run ends here’ – Blackpool vs Peterborough United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool come into this weekend’s game looking to make it five unbeaten in League One. The Tangerines have won two and drawn two of their last four games, lifting them to 6th.

Neil Critchley’s side beat Cheltenham Town 3-2 in the week, with the in-form Jordan Rhodes on the scoresheet again.

As for Peterborough United, they’re unbeaten in eight third-tier games. That form has lifted them into the play-off spots, sitting just above this weekend’s opponents in 5th in the table.

A narrow win over Port Vale was enough to continue their run on Tuesday night. Ephron Mason-Clark’s goal proved decisive as he continued his return to goalscoring form.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game. Posh have been alternating wins and draws over the course of their unbeaten run and Blackpool have been doing the same over the last four matches. Both have ambitions of pushing for promotion, but I am leaning towards the hosts here.

“Blackpool have arguably League One’s most in-form player in striker Rhodes and given that Posh are prone to looking a bit weak at the back at times, I think the hosts could find some joy.

“This should be a close game and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this ends level. However, I think the run ends here for Peterborough United. I’m going for a Blackpool win.”

Blackpool vs Peterborough United prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Harry Mail

“Blackpool will see this as a game that they can win and they are in decent form at the moment under Neil Critchley.

“They have players who can hurt League One defenders like Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele. For that reason, I can see them sneaking past Peterborough here, although it will be close as the Posh are no pushovers themselves under Darren Ferguson.”

Blackpool vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-0