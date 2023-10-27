Notts County vs Wrexham: 5 players who could dictate the game as 2nd hosts 3rd

Notts County vs Wrexham takes place in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Notts County vs Wrexham was a huge game in the National League promotion fight last season and it looks set to be a big game at the top of League Two as well. The Magpies sit in 2nd while the Red Dragons are just behind them in 3rd.

It was the North Welsh side that came out on top in the title fight last year while County had to go through the play-offs. As many predicted, both have taken well to life in the EFL and this could have big implications in the battle at the top of the fourth-tier table this year.

Now, ahead of the game, we look at five players who could dictate Notts County vs Wrexham…

Dan Crowley

Former Arsenal starlet Crowley has settled into life at Meadow Lane brilliantly and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he added to his seven league goals here. He’s been a constant threat in that attacking midfield position and has displayed why he was once viewed as a top-league talent.

Paul Mullin

When Mullin is on his game, Wrexham often find success. The striker’s start was disrupted by that injury picked up in pre-season but he now has four goals and an assist in his last six outings.

Keeping Mullin quiet will be key for Notts County if they’re to find success but the hosts have shown susceptibility at the back. That could see Mullin end up on the scoresheet in what will be his 100th competitive appearance for the club.

Jodi Jones

It’s no secret that Jones has had an injury-hit career but with Notts County, he’s showing every just what he’s capable of.

Playing on the left-hand side, he’s notched two goals and seven assists in 13 games and given how attacking both team’s wing-backs can be, he could find joy in behind once again here.

Elliot Lee

Lee is a player who had EFL experience before dropping down the leagues with Wrexham and his pedigree has shone through on their rise to League Two. He’s the top scorer for Phil Parkinson’s team with nine in 15.

After only playing 18 minutes in the week, he’ll be rested and fired up for a successful return to the starting XI in this one.

Macaulay Langstaff

Last but not least is Macaulay Langstaff, who was always bound to get a mention here. He’s taken to the EFL like a duck to water with his return of 11 goals putting him behind only Matt Smith in the golden boot race.

Notts County are a team that creates heaps of chances, many of them falling to Langstaff, who duly slots home the majority.

Notts County vs Wrexham kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.