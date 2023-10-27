Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle: 5 players who could dictate the game as promotion winners clash

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle takes place in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle sees last season’s League One automatic promotion winners pit against each other for the first time this campaign. The two have embarked on pretty different runs since their rise to the Championship though.

The Tractor Boys sit 2nd place in the table with 10 wins to their name in 12 games. They hold a sizeable nine points gap to 3rd placed Leeds United with a game in hand.

As for the Pilgrims, they’re down in 18th with 15 points from 13 games. They picked up a valuable win in the week though, defeating another promoted side in the form of Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.

Now, ahead of the tie, we look at five players who could dictate Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle…

Sam Morsy

Either of Ipswich Town’s midfield pairing Morsy or Massimo Luongo could have been included here. The duo have been fantastic on their returns to the Championship but as captain, Morsy is one of the most influential players in Kieran McKenna’s team.

His form has been central to their success thus far. His ability on the ball and tenacity out of possession sets the tempo for the whole team.

Finn Azaz

Azaz has made a good impression on his step up to the Championship, managing two goals and two assists. He was in fine form against Sheffield Wednesday in the week and stopping him could prove challenging for Morsy and Luongo.

The Aston Villa loanee is a smart playmaker and takes up some dangerous positions in and around the box.

Nathan Broadhead

Welsh international Broadhead has been touted as a star for some time and now in the Championship, he’s proving just why. A return of six goals in 10 games means he’ll be on Plymouth Argyle’s radar as one to try and keep quiet.

His shooting ability when coming in from the left is second to none and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s on the scoresheet again here.

Morgan Whittaker

Like Broadhead, Whittaker is another dangerous goalscoring winger who loves to cut in on his stronger foot.

The battle between him and Leif Davis will be a really intriguing one as whoever comes out on top in that one could have a big part to play in getting a result for their team.

Leif Davis

The aforementioned Davis will have a task on his hands keeping Whittaker quiet but it’s his creative ability from the left that makes him such a vital part of McKenna’s team. He has six Championship assists to his name, double that of any other Ipswich Town player.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.