Former Bristol City boss keen on Bristol Rovers job, reporter claims

Former Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill is interested the Bristol Rovers job following Joey Barton’s exit, reports Darren Witcoop.

Bristol Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager. The Gas are currently sat in 16th position in the League One table.

Cotterill, 59, cut ties with fellow third tier side Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season. He has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

In this update by Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X (see below), he is ‘keen’ on the vacancy at the Memorial Ground. Recently departed Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden is also believed to be in the frame.

Steve Cotterill’s name cropping up with every job in League One. But understand he’s keen on replacing Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers. Dean Holden, another ex-Bristol City manager, also in the mix and is highly thought of #brfc #bristolrovers — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) October 27, 2023

Bristol Rovers managerial latest

Bristol Rovers have a big decision to make on who to bring in next after their decision to dismiss Barton.

Cotterill is a vastly experienced coach in the Football League and has overseen 886 games from the dugout. He joined his previous club Shrewsbury in November 2020 and spent three seasons with the Shrews, winning 33.57% of games at the helm.

The Cheltenham-born man has also managed the likes of Sligo Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Stoke City, Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Birmingham City.

As for Holden, he will be weighing up his future after his exit from Charlton at the end of August.

The Mancunian, who has also been at Bristol City in the past, is also in the frame for Gillingham and Bradford City jobs in League Two, as reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Holden lasted just six games into this campaign, winning only once, before he was replaced by Michael Appleton. He may feel he has a point to prove now and his name has emerged as a potential candidate for Bristol Rovers along with Cotterill as the Pirates consider their options.