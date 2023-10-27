‘Doesn’t look great’ – Charlton Athletic set to be without striker for ‘a couple of months’, Appleton confirms

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Chuks Aneke is set to be sidelined for ‘a couple of months at least’ through a new injury blow.

Charlton Athletic striker Aneke has had a cruel time of things with injuries. He’s been sidelined for much of his second stint at the club and made a return to the team in mid-September following an extended spell out.

Since then, he’s played six times in League One, chipping in with a goal and an assist in that time. His strike came in the 4-0 win over Reading last weekend, but he was withdrawn from the action shortly after the hour-mark.

As a result, he missed Charlton Athletic’s midweek loss to Lincoln City, with Appleton stating that the striker would be undergoing a scan. Now, it has been confirmed that the former Arsenal man is facing another lengthy spell out.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Appleton stated Aneke will see a specialist next week but the early verdict is that he faces a ‘couple of months’ on the sidelines at the least. He said:

“Early indications from what the first scan shows doesn’t look great, if I’m being honest.

“Without sort of being quoted on it too much, it’s going to be a couple of months at least.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A new blow for Aneke

Aneke has shown before what a talisman he can be for Charlton Athletic so just as he was working his way back to full match sharpness, this new injury will be a big hit. Nonetheless, the Addicks’ backroom team, squad and supporters will no doubt rally around the powerful forward as he recovers.

In his absence, you have to think their either or both of Alfie May and Miles Leaburn will lead the line. Loan man Slobodan Tedic is another option at the top of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see if the injury forces Charlton Athletic’s hand in the transfer market a little further down the line too. The Addicks’ esteemed academy ranks could also be dipped into, while Daniel Kanu may be considered as an option when he returns from his Southend United loan.